Letters

LETTER: County commissioners cover their rears

P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas
April 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In regard to your April 3 story on Clark County and street vendors: There’s a simple reason for this ordinance — liability. In our uber-litigious society, if any little thing should occur where a vendor is at fault, where do you think the lawyers will turn for the money? The vendor? How about Make The Road Nevada? Not likely. No, the lawyers will go to the people who would allow unlicensed, uninsured vendors to operate on their streets. The place where the real money resides.

The county’s safety angle is likely necessary filler — in fact, I doubt they’d care much about actual enforcement as long as the bottom line is met. And their bottom line is making sure their bottom is legally covered if things go south.

LETTER: Nighty night, kids
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Solving the school start time issue.

LETTER: Addressing copper thefts
Joe Schaerer Las Vegas

How about solar street lights? All the mechanics of this type of lighting is at the top of the pole, away from thieves.

LETTER: Biden scolds Netanyahu
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

One hundred thousand Americans a year die from the drugs coming across our southern border — a border that was opened by the executive orders of Mr. Biden after he took office.

LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court again
David Lyons Las Vegas

Wants taxpayers to cover more student loan debt. He has already burdened U.S. taxpayers with about $145 billion of student debt.

LETTER: Vocational education should be even more attractive
David Kirscht North Las Vegas

Lower costs and drop unnecessary classes. Vocational schools might increase their enrollment further if they quit requiring college courses as part of their curriculum.

