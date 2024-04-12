LETTER: County commissioners cover their rears

In regard to your April 3 story on Clark County and street vendors: There’s a simple reason for this ordinance — liability. In our uber-litigious society, if any little thing should occur where a vendor is at fault, where do you think the lawyers will turn for the money? The vendor? How about Make The Road Nevada? Not likely. No, the lawyers will go to the people who would allow unlicensed, uninsured vendors to operate on their streets. The place where the real money resides.

The county’s safety angle is likely necessary filler — in fact, I doubt they’d care much about actual enforcement as long as the bottom line is met. And their bottom line is making sure their bottom is legally covered if things go south.