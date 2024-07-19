LETTER: County commissioners go their own way

Many feel it doesn’t make a difference because our voices are not heard. We just get things shoved down our throats time and time again.

I find it hard to believe that Clark County commissioners accepted free tickets to F1. Yeah, right. Of course they did. They do whatever they want with little or no regard for their constituents.

Most Las Vegans did not want the airport name changed. And, if they were going to change it, most were in favor of Las Vegas International Airport rather than re-naming it after Harry Reid or any other fallible human. Most of us don’t want the Oakland A’s to come here and most of us didn’t want F1.

But our wishes fall on deaf ears with the commissioners. No wonder it is so tough to get people to vote. Many feel it doesn’t make a difference because our voices are not heard. We just get things shoved down our throats time and time again.