95°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: County commissioners go their own way

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: A challenge for the president
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: A threat to our children
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The cart before the horse on green energy
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenet ...
LETTER: Biden and democracy
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas
July 18, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I find it hard to believe that Clark County commissioners accepted free tickets to F1. Yeah, right. Of course they did. They do whatever they want with little or no regard for their constituents.

Most Las Vegans did not want the airport name changed. And, if they were going to change it, most were in favor of Las Vegas International Airport rather than re-naming it after Harry Reid or any other fallible human. Most of us don’t want the Oakland A’s to come here and most of us didn’t want F1.

But our wishes fall on deaf ears with the commissioners. No wonder it is so tough to get people to vote. Many feel it doesn’t make a difference because our voices are not heard. We just get things shoved down our throats time and time again.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: A challenge for the president
Bart Alexander Henderson

The question should be: Will Joe Biden be up to leading this country for the next five years?

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: A threat to our children
Lilia Martonak Las Vegas

Washington red ink. As it climbs, we’re saddling future generations with higher and higher tax obligations.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The cart before the horse on green energy
Tom Mayer Las Vegas

You don’t build a house from the top down. Start by strengthening the foundational power grid and Americans may start to believe you are really serious.

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenet ...
LETTER: Biden and democracy
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

America’s type of democracy is special in that it is achieved via the checks and balances imposed on the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

Tick Segerblom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
George LeMay Las Vegas

Mr. Segerblom seems to have nothing better to do than to change good established names to entertain his fancy and pat himself on the back.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
Douglas Engelhardt Las Vegas

A president appearing to suffer cognitive decline is frightening. If paranoia is also potentially present, it becomes terrifying.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: The Trump assassination attempt
Frank R. DiNicola Henderson

The evil enemy within kills or tries to kill the ones who are good for the country.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Serv ...
LETTER: Fight, fight, fight!
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

Instead of being in shock, a normal human reaction, or cowering behind Secret Service, he pumped his fist telling the crowd to, “Fight, fight, fight.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: What does Hamas have to lose?
recommend 2
LETTER: Global warming and timelines
recommend 3
LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
recommend 4
LETTER: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t
recommend 5
LETTER: A dangerous combination
recommend 6
LETTER: Let’s pay for what works when it comes to education