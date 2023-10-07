78°F
Letters

LETTER: County helps the big guys wih street vendors

Jerry Berg Boulder City
October 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building ...
People with Make the Road Nevada, including Jacob Egan 26, front, gather at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in support of SB92 which would benefit street vendors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Commissioners last week voted to keep a ban in place in regard to street vendors. Good for them. The vendors won’t be allowed near resort hotels (casinos) or large-capacity sports facilities. This means that Caesars Palace, MGM, Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, among others, don’t have to worry.

If, on the other hand, you are a small-business owner or happen to live in an area where these vendors want to sell their product, you are on your own.

Glad to see these county commissioners are looking out for the average citizen (taxpayer). Kind of lets you know who the county really cares about.

