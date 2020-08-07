89°F
Letters

LETTER: COVID by the numbers

Barbara Gross Las Vegas
August 6, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

As I open the Sunday paper, I would like to read complete information. You are trying to scare people without giving all the information.

As an example, you have a story headlined “Nevada’s grim day in COVID-19,” in which you review statistics but do not identify age of death. As of last week, there had been 832 deaths in the state, according to www.nvhealthresponse.nv.gov. Victims greater than age 70 account for 62 percent, or 504 deaths. Those ages 60-69 make up 19.04 percent of the deaths, or 154. There were 92 deaths of those aged 50-59, or 11.36 percent.

That totals 750, with the other 82 deaths in the less-than-50 age group. There were only three deaths in the patient population under 19 years of age.

This valuable information is available in every state with pretty much the same conclusion: This is a deadly disease for the elderly and those with health comorbidities. As Abraham Lincoln said: “If I am killed, I can die but once; but to live in constant dread of it, is to die over and over again.”

