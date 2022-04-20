LETTER: COVID questions remain

(The Associated Press)

So now that COVID-19 seems to have disappeared from the mainstream consciousness, just a few questions:

Why didn’t the virus wipe out the homeless population? Why did COVID basically avoid Africa? Why is it that most of the people who tested positive were asymptomatic? Why did lockdowns do nothing to stop the spread? Why were football stadiums filled with maskless people but schoolchildren were wearing masks?

Why weren’t the violent protests of 2020 considered to be super-spreader events? Why do the boxes that masks come in say that they do not stop viruses, but we were told to wear them to stop the virus? Why did more people die of COVID after we had the vaccine than before?

Just asking for a friend.