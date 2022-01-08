LETTER: CRT just an update of past Democratic actions

In response to the Dec. 21 letter “Racist agenda” by Robert J. McKee:

Mr. McKee’s defense of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and his blaming of the American white male for the racial problems in our country is short of reality. He stated that he taught race relations at the college level for 30 years. I will attempt to complete some of his incomplete statements.

The Democratic Party was founded as the party of the slave owner and the people who supported slavery. White male Democrats led the Confederacy. Members of the Ku Klux Klan were white male Democrats. The legislators who wrote Jim Crow legislation and the governors who enforced it were white male Democrats. Mr. McKee claims that the white male controls education, media and the bureaucracy today. The truth is that Democrats control all of these institutions. CRT is just today’s version of the Democrat Party’s history of dividing up people by the color of their skin.

For the past 40 or so years they have hired socialists, Marxists, communists and domestic terrorists to teach in the liberal arts departments of our colleges and universities (look up Bill Ayres, Bernadine Dohrn and the Weather Underground). Mr. McKee’s letter is a good example of what is being taught in our schools today.