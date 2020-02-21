LETTER: Culinary Local 226 correct to be wary about “Medicare for All”

Once freedom is given up, you don’t get it back without a fight.

A recent letter to the Review-Journal assailed Culinary Local 226, with a membership of 60,000 employees, for being “dead-set against “Medicare for All.” The writer argued that “most industrialized countries have this system. Isn’t it time for the United States to join them?”

No, not ever.

Freedom of choice is an underlying tenet of our country, and Americans gave their lives, limbs and personal sacrifices to get and keep it. The more you depend on government to provide services, the more you give up your freedoms. Once freedom is given up, you don’t get it back without a fight — which you may or may not win.