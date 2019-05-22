LETTER: Cultural rot, not guns, is breeding violent kids

Our kids are immersed in it 24/7 to the point of blurring reality with fantasy.

The Thursday letter to the editor, “Cultural violence” by Cynthia Coletti, was spot-on common sense. If we do not stop feeding our children visual garbage from birth, what other outcome can we expect?

Stop the protests against guns and start protesting against the real root of the problem: the saturation of violence, sex and drug use by our media in every venue. Our kids are immersed in it 24/7 to the point of blurring reality with fantasy. These same folks, who produce this “trash for cash” are out shouting for stronger gun laws, while they propagate their use.

Bottom line, it’s not the guns, stupid. It’s about our kids becoming indoctrinated.