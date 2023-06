FILE - A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023. MBA grads say the investment in their degree was worth it, according to a 2022 survey by the Graduate Management Admission Council, an association of graduate business schools. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

I went to the Thomas & Mack Center for a high school graduation ceremony, and I noticed that the program listed all 600 graduate’s names, written in cursive. Funny, because the Clark County School District does not teach cursive, and the students can’t read it. Typical for our school leaders.

Also, don’t send a check to that special graduate as a gift, because he or she won’t be able to read it