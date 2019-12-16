LETTER: Cuts to food stamps are wrong

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva’s Thursday letter tells us that food stamps are encouraging folks who can work not to. Mr. Reyes-Cuerva either apparently knows no one on food stamps, or he does not realize how little support such stamps provide.

No one would actually not work just to receive a few bucks a month in food stamps. And the idea that we let folks starve to encourage them to be independent is ludicrous. And that is what he is suggesting.