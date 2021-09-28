LETTER: Dean Heller and the president

Dean Heller (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

The recent Review-Journal article “Dean Heller won’t acknowledge Biden’s election win in RJ interview” was an interesting read. I wonder if there will be another article about how the Biden administration goes out of its way to say “the previous administration” instead of “the Trump administration” during all press conferences. We should also be asking any Democrats running for office in the state if they still believe in the thoroughly debunked Trump-Russian collusion conspiracy theory that the media ran with for four years.