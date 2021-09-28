80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Dean Heller and the president

Theresa Daly Las Vegas
September 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Dean Heller (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)
Dean Heller (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

The recent Review-Journal article “Dean Heller won’t acknowledge Biden’s election win in RJ interview” was an interesting read. I wonder if there will be another article about how the Biden administration goes out of its way to say “the previous administration” instead of “the Trump administration” during all press conferences. We should also be asking any Democrats running for office in the state if they still believe in the thoroughly debunked Trump-Russian collusion conspiracy theory that the media ran with for four years.

MOST READ
1
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
2
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
3
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
4
Local gaming giant has concerns with Tropicana/I-15 revamp
Local gaming giant has concerns with Tropicana/I-15 revamp
5
Michael Keaton talks about addiction, new Hulu series ‘Dopesick’
Michael Keaton talks about addiction, new Hulu series ‘Dopesick’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP
LETTER: Vaccine mandates and bribes
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I can’t go to see the Raiders? Where’s the closet vaccine location?

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
LETTER: A tale of two stories
James A. McDonald Henderson

America’s border policies vary wildly.