57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Death Row inmates have stories, too

Ron Moore Las Vegas
October 13, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada D ...
The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

When I read “Where is justice for families?” by the Review-Journal’s David Ferrara on Sunday, I hoped against hope for a balanced study of Nevada’s death row community. Sadly, it focused only on the victim’s families, not on the other families impacted by capital punishment, the inmate’s families.

I had the honor of attending a funeral for a man killed in Florida’s Old Sparky death machine. My mother, who served the death row population through correspondence as a Christian ministry, was his last phone call. She received a picture of him in handcuffs on the way to the death chamber asking that his son receive it as a warning not to be like him.

It is an American tradition to primarily kill those who are disadvantaged by class or race. To appeal to your readers’ bloodlust by presenting only one side is editorial malpractice.

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden spent $4.3M on Las Vegas custom home in August
2
How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?
How exactly did Jon Gruden’s emails become public?
3
Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman
Skeletal remains identified as missing Henderson woman
4
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
Raiders could be getting help soon, including at quarterback
5
Las Vegas attorney faces lawsuit after crash, 2 DUI arrests
Las Vegas attorney faces lawsuit after crash, 2 DUI arrests
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Traffic laws, fines, lawmakers and accountability
William E. Martin Las Vegas

Gary Good’s recent letter on Senate Bill 219, which provides that drivers with less than $5,000 in outstanding traffic fines may have their licenses reinstated, was right on point.