LETTER: Death Row inmates have stories, too

The holding cell, or "last night cell" where the inmate is kept before the execution. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

When I read “Where is justice for families?” by the Review-Journal’s David Ferrara on Sunday, I hoped against hope for a balanced study of Nevada’s death row community. Sadly, it focused only on the victim’s families, not on the other families impacted by capital punishment, the inmate’s families.

I had the honor of attending a funeral for a man killed in Florida’s Old Sparky death machine. My mother, who served the death row population through correspondence as a Christian ministry, was his last phone call. She received a picture of him in handcuffs on the way to the death chamber asking that his son receive it as a warning not to be like him.

It is an American tradition to primarily kill those who are disadvantaged by class or race. To appeal to your readers’ bloodlust by presenting only one side is editorial malpractice.