LETTER: Democrats, censorship and false flags

And now the First and Second amendments are in peril.

Dictatorships always begin with censorship and false flags. The scenario the Democrats have set up of violent conservatives is a false flag to further their leftist agenda. Conservatives did not burn down churches and federal court houses this past summer. The violence that spread to every city — including Las Vegas — was not initiated by the right.

The Democrats are showing us every day who the real fascists are. No constitutional rights were infringed or lost under President Donald Trump. There can be no healing in this climate of tyranny.