Letters

LETTER: Democrats, censorship and false flags

Kenneth Braun Pahrump
January 22, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
Dictatorships always begin with censorship and false flags. The scenario the Democrats have set up of violent conservatives is a false flag to further their leftist agenda. Conservatives did not burn down churches and federal court houses this past summer. The violence that spread to every city — including Las Vegas — was not initiated by the right.

But now, after one incident, the First and Second amendments are in peril.

The Democrats are showing us every day who the real fascists are. No constitutional rights were infringed or lost under President Donald Trump. There can be no healing in this climate of tyranny.

