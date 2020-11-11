43°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats decry Donald Trump’s divisiveness …

Wick McLaren St. George, Utah
November 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Jason G. Brent’s Nov. 6 letter to the editor claiming President Donald Trump is the most divisive president we have ever had is divisive in itself. Seventy million voters can’t all think he is divisive.

Considering the president was battling against 97 percent of the media, plus Google, Facebook, Twitter and the Democratic vote counters in the battleground states, he did a remarkable job. Calling Trump voters racist, Nazis and other despicable names doesn’t help to get rid of divisiveness.

Democrats won’t believe they, too, are responsible for division in this country. But they are.

