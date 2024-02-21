52°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats have mixed-up priorities

Don Perry Las Vegas
February 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I watched Rep. Dina Titus on the news recently spouting support for Ukraine and spewing more disdain for MAGA Republicans. Here is the deal: The Democrats are willing to throw $60 billion toward more trench warfare in Ukraine, yet they won’t approve a single dime of real money for what is needed at our southern border — fences, walls, troops and deterrence, not some clown counting heads. The bill passed by the Senate is a complete joke and an insult to the American people.

Rep. Titus should quit blaming Republicans for the complete chaos she and her party have created. I hope the House holds firm. No money unless there is true change at the border.

Rep. Titus’s statement said it all: “We are not giving Ukraine new weapons, we are giving them old weapons and replacing our stock of weapons.” So we are giving Ukraine old weaponry and limits on how they are used and with limited range? This is simply a recipe for a continual money drain with absolutely no end in sight.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

On the one hand Biden touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod
Timothy Edison Las Vegas

Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president. Oddly, today in the United States of America, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

(AP Photo/Matt York)
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
Mike Edens Las Vegas

In his Monday letter “Reality TV,” Tim Cox seems to overlook a crucial element — a genuine sense of reality.

LETTER: The Cold Civil War
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

