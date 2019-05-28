71°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats interested only in impeaching Donald Trump

Schyler Frost Henderson
May 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In watching the news last week, I have determined it has become clear that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have no intention of working for the American people as long as Donald Trump is president. The only thing they are trying to do is find a reason for impeachment.

The economy is doing fantastic. Manufacturing has come back to America. We have more jobs than people to fill them. President Trump is trying to fix America’s problems — the border problem, health care and infrastructure.

The large number of Democrats running for president have nothing really to run on except opposing Mr. Trump and things such as Medicare-for-All, which is totally unfair to seniors, the Green New Deal, which is impossible, and free college, which is also impossible. There are too many Democrats trying to pull the wool over voters’ eyes.

