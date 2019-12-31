LETTER: Democrats making a big mistake with impeachment

Harry Reid. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

My, how similar are two events in our recent history. Does anyone remember hearing how Harry Reid and the Democrats would rue the day they used the “nuclear option” in the Senate judicial confirmation process?

Well, that certainly came to pass, didn’t it?

Now we have the trivialization of impeachment and the Democrats again being warned they will rue the day their blind hatred for this president led them over the constitutional cliff. And then consider all this precedence setting without a specific crime. They just don’t see that everyday voters are not ready to follow them. The rabidly deranged will go over that cliff alone.

They should be very concerned if they win the next election. But no, liberalism is so rooted in the “now.” It approaches ignorance.