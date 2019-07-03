LETTER: Democrats making fools of responsible citizens

Why contribute to Medicare if they’re going to make it free for illegal immigrants?

I have now reached retirement age and qualify for Medicare. After paying into the system for more than 40 years, the U.S. government now deducts well more than $100 each month from my Social Security checks to pay for my Medicare. If you total all of the payments over four decades — and now monthly Social Security deductions — it adds up to a very significant amount that I have paid for my Medicare.

Enter the new Democratic proposals to give everyone, including illegal immigrants, “free” Medicare coverage. I now very much resent being a responsible citizen over the years and paying into a system I had been told was a responsible way to finance my future medical needs.

If this “free” coverage is provided for everyone, including illegal immigrants who have just illegally enter our country, I want all that I have contributed into Medicare over the years paid back to me — including the monthly deductions taken from my Social Security checks and the lost interest I could have earned.

I feel like a fool for having been a responsible contributor to the Medicare System over the years.