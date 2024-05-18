87°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats need to kill democracy to ‘save’ it

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Donna Sweere Henderson
May 17, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, there is a repetitive theme in the mainstream media narrative about “losing democracy” that seems to include a contradiction: Democrats seem to believe that if they can jail Donald Trump, get rid of MAGA rallies, end the Electoral College, stack the Supreme Court, ban voter ID, retain control of the Senate by making Washington, D.C., a state and censor free speech … then they can “save” democracy. Does anyone else have difficulty with this narrative?

