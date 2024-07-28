90°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats perpetrated a hoax on the American people

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Joe Biden finally unites the country
The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (K ...
LETTER: Getting ahead of ourselves on electric vehicles
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Large solar projects have costs
Wayne Schaack Las Vegas
July 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Before anyone opts to vote for a Democrat, they should read Ted Rall’s excellent commentary on “Operation Hidin’ Biden” that appeared in Tuesday’s Review-Journal. It’s been clear for several years that Joe Biden was declining mentally. It was somewhat apparent even during the 2020 election. Remember Joe campaigning from his basement? It wasn’t solely due to COVID; his increasing dementia was also at play. But the power-driven Democratic elite, using the biased media and job-protecting Democrat politicians, convinced most voters that Joe was just being Joe.

In fact, they carried on with this spoof all the way until the debate this year when it was obvious the emperor had no clothes. They couldn’t hide his mental failings any longer. And this cadre of supporters would have you believe this was a very recent occurrence.

The reality is that Democrats have played us for fools and have shown a complete lack of concern for the good of our country in order to maintain power. They haven’t cared one whit that we had a president who didn’t have the mental acuity to lead a band, much less the free world. While Kamala Harris sits near the top of this selfish group, all Democrats are tainted.

Is it Mr. Biden’s fault that he is often called the worst president in modern history? He wouldn’t know.

The Mirage in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csst ...
LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The new democracy
Robert L. Cordero Washington, Utah

Democratic elites will force a candidate on the masses.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a ca ...
LETTER: A Trump miracle?
Josh Kunis Las Vegas

Victor Joecks’ assertion that God specifically intervened for Donald Trump (he actually called it a miracle) but allowed Corey Comperatore to be killed is absurd blasphemy and a perversion of scripture.

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday ...
LETTER: Shame is powerful tool
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

At least half a dozen people should have resigned already over the recent Trump assassination attempt. Or they should have been fired in disgrace and dishonor.

