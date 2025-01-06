LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election

Democrats are struggling to understand why Kamala Harris lost the election. Many have settled on reasons that were not her and their fault because it’s comfortable to blame others and not her or themselves. But it wasn’t because she was a woman, a minority or because she had just 100 days to campaign. It was her ultra-left-wing policies.

President Joe Biden ran as a moderate but fooled voters by governing as a left-wing progressive. Thus, his low ratings. Ms. Harris told voters she was on board with Mr. Biden and at his side every step of the way. There was nothing she would change that they had done. Her past indicated she was even more liberal than Mr. Biden. That’s why she lost.

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Mr. Trump.