LETTER: Dems, GOP play games on stimulus relief checks

Let’s face it, folks. They are not interested in giving us anything. This is all a game of chess, a power play.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Before President Donald Trump left office, he tried to send all us citizens a $2,000 check. The Democrats said no. We got $600. Now President Joe Biden wants to send us $1,400. That plus the $600 we got would be $2,000. The Republicans said no. Then the Republicans sent a counteroffer of $1,000. President Biden said no.

Let’s face it, folks. They are not interested in giving us anything. This is all a game of chess, a power play. Now it seems this “most needed help” that was supposed to be here back in November won’t be available until March — if it ever happens.