Letters

LETTER: Dental board controversy is par for the course in Nevada

Lynn Forkos Las Vegas
October 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading the Review-Journal series about the way dentists in this city are getting a pass when they are guilty of malpractice, I had to write. We have seen our share of local medical practitioners. Most of them seem to allow their staff to control their practices.

One group allowed staff to change two appointments without permission, even though one of us had taken a tremendous amount of pre-meds. The medical professionals were angry at us for being livid. We also often had to wait weeks or months to get an appointment.

Las Vegas is a nice place to live on many levels. But it needs so much work medically and educationally.

