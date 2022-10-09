81°F
LETTER: Destroying the beauty of Southern Nevada

Michael Dominic Stella Henderson
October 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County vote to allow the construction of 429 homes at the gypsum mine in Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area is truly disappointing and shows that nothing is really sacred in Las Vegas anymore. As a city, we have expanded irresponsibly for too long. We have redesigned the McCullough Hills for a luxury homesite and its neighbor, McDonald Highlands, has done the same for luxury housing.

Just recently, the Henderson City Council approved a high rise in McCullough Hills. There has been significant building of houses outside Red Rock, most recently the housing development at the former Bonnie Springs Ranch.

Building homes in Red Rock Canyon is just another mismanagement of the natural beauty of Las Vegas. Southern Nevada is a beautiful place but, given our trajectory, it may not be for much longer.

