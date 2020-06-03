90°F
Letters

LETTER: Different protests, different reactions

Forrest Henry North Las Vegas
June 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

How ironic is it that, when we protest against the lockdown, we are denigrated by the media. All we want to do is get back to supporting our families. No violence, no looting, no burning of buildings.

When we show up supporting the Second Amendment, we’re called racist. Again, no violence, no looting and no burning of buildings.

The Minneapolis Police Department allowed the rioting, looting and even the burning of their own building. When business owners open up their shops, despite the lockdown, they’re arrested. If you loot and burn, no arrest. President Barack Obama did fundamentally change America.

