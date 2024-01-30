LETTER: Different views on the Biden economy

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

In a Review-Journal article last week, Jeremy Aguero says the economy is performing at the best level in history but that consumers don’t see it because they get their news from social media. Wrong.

Consumers don’t see it because prices for everything have skyrocketed over the past two years, while real wages have not. Consumers don’t see it because they are having a hard time affording food, gasoline, rent, health care, day care, etc. That is why consumers don’t see this supposedly “great” economy.

And, incidentally, I don’t read my news on the internet. I read the Review-Journal, and still I don’t see it.