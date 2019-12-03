LETTER: Dina Titus endorses corrupt Joe Biden
How about someone reputable?
Rep. Dina Titus announced last week that she is endorsing Joe Biden for the Democrat presidential nomination. How can our representative endorse a candidate with so many corruption stories?
Newly released documents from Judicial Watch confirmed Vice President Biden used his office to protect energy company Burisma from anti-corruption scrutiny. The report also shows that Ukrainian officials said his son, Hunter Biden, who served on Burisma’s board at the time, received a salary of $50,000 per month, plus a commission. The documents confirmed that in 2015, Ukraine official Mykola Zlochevsky paid $900,000 in consulting fees to Rosemont Seneca Partners, a company that represented the Bidens’ interests.
If Mr. Biden did this as vice president, can you imagine what he will do as president? Rep. Titus should endorse someone reputable.