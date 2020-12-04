LETTER: Diversity and Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks

Joe Biden (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In Bob Freener’s Monday letter to the editor, he is concerned that diversity in the Biden administration might come before competence. For people who are paying attention, his calls to alarm fall on deaf ears.

Unlike most of President Donald Trump’s appointees, who had no experience in the field he planted them in, President-elect Joe Biden’s appointees all have experience and knowledge in their rendered positions. Many of Mr. Trump’s appointees — family and friends — were in direct opposition to the department he assigned them to so they could tear those departments down and dismantle them. Mr. Biden’s plan is to build, and make better, those government offices, to improve their service to our country.

Purposely installing land mines in important government offices has done nothing to help our country. You need only look around you to see the results.