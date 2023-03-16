55°F
Letters

LETTER: Does anybody really know what time it is?

Evelyn Veyette Henderson
March 15, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
In the beginning, God created the concept of time, and it was good. To stay in sync with God’s time, mankind invented the clock, and it was good. But then mankind felt that God erred in his allocation of daytime hours, and so they invented daylight savings time. This caused division and discord among the masses, and it was not good. So will God have to take things in hand and tell mankind to go back to start over with the sundial so they will understand once again how time works? Only time will tell.

LETTER: Biden’s student loan gambit
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Forgiving these loans is such a blatant attempt at vote-getting. Just another case of the Democrats using other people’s money.

LETTER: It’s OK to be woke
David Stahl Las Vegas

Being woke does not diminish or eliminate the constitutional guarantee of free speech.

