Letters

LETTER: Doesn’t more local housing mean more water use?

Robert Holzlohner Las Vegas
August 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto
Current water levels on Lake Mead for the upcoming accumulation projections can be seen well from the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge above the Hoover Dam on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With regard to your Aug. 13 article, “Population surge”: You report a demand for more affordable housing. But how does this projected increase in housing jibe with the decrease in Lake Mead water levels? How will more housing not cause the water level to decrease at a faster rate?

Much has been reported about water restrictions in Southern Nevada and upcoming water restrictions for Western states. But we are also talking about building more housing units. Can someone please explain how more housing can be built with continuing diminished Lake Mead water levels?

LETTER: Seven DUIs and still gets a deal
Ken Christian Boulder City

So Marion Reyes after seven DUI arrests still does not qualify for the maximum sentence. I wonder what it takes.

