LETTER: Doing the Fauci shuffle

Don Gehrig Henderson
August 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dr. Anthony Fauci. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A few months ago, all we heard was you don’t need a mask. Then it was you need a mask, you don’t need a mask, you need a mask, you need two or three masks. Fast-forward a few months, and we’ve been hearing: Don’t go to the Kabul airport, go to the airport, don’t go to the airport, you must get to the Kabul airport, don’t go to the airport it’s not safe. I’m wondering: Is Dr. Anthony Fauci in charge of this operation, too?

