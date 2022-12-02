LETTER: Donald Trump and gaslighting

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn at the White House, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Washington as he honors Team Penske for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Imagine that. Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2022 is “gaslighting” — behavior that is mind manipulating, grossly isleading and downright deceitful. It is also the amazingly accurate description of the GOP-backed party of Donald Trump.

I am optimistically hopeful that the recognition of “gaslighting” as the word of the year will encourage many people to pause and reassess their political choices. Now, more than ever, the GOP must consider better representation, both in words and leadership. The continual gaslighting of Mr. Trump must stop.

Maybe the GOP’s choice will reflect “integrity” — the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles. But sadly, now that Liz Cheney has been booted to the curb, it’s profoundly difficult to imagine who that could possibly be.