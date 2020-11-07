LETTER: Donald Trump and his dangerous views

All Republicans and Democrats must stand together and stand up to this president and his dangerous views.

President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md. Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I take issue with your Oct. 1 editorial concerning the first presidential debate. You are correct, of course, that it was President Donald Trump who bears most of the blame for the truly depressing tone of the debate. But I think your editorial errs in several ways.

Like Mr. Trump, you incorrectly attempt to stick a “defund the police” label on Joe Biden. Mr. Biden has consistently and forcefully spoken against defunding police. Your attempt to portray it differently is dishonest. Let’s remember that voters in the Democratic primary selected as their standard bearer the most mainstream candidate. Your attempt to portray Mr. Biden differently is a not-so veiled attempt to mislead the electorate.

Perhaps the most telling was your assertion that you know where Mr Trump stands. Perhaps, but not in a good way. Take white supremacy, for example. Pressed to disavow white supremacists, Mr. Trump, almost under his breath said yes, and then said about the Proud Boys, “Stand back and Stand By.” Stand by for what? It’s possible — actually likely — Mr. Trump was signaling to the Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups to stand ready to disrupt the Nov. 3 election? Is the president of the United States attempting to incite violence at the polls? Given what he’s said in recent years, I wouldn’t put it past him.

All Republicans and Democrats must stand together and stand up to this president and his dangerous views.