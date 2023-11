Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. (AP Photo/John Locher)

With Nikki Haley rising somewhat in the polls, but not catching Donald Trump, I suggest the following scenario:

Mr. Trump should pick Ms. Haley as his running mate and campaign on the slogan “Twelve More Years.” He should say: Give me my last term to right the ship and then Nikki Haley will take over as the first woman president of the United States.

I know it’s early, but it’s a formula that just might work.