69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and the Electoral College

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
November 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

All Americans must remember that in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton received more votes than Donald Trump and that in 2020 Joe Biden also received more votes than Mr. Trump. The reason that Mr. Trump became president in 2016 was the Electoral College, and no other nation on the planet has a system similar to the Electoral College.

Mr. Trump did not receive a mandate from the American people. No one can dispute the fact that Mr. Trump has been the most divisive president who ever held that office. We are now so divided that our government cannot and will not function in the future.

MOST READ
1
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
2
Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada
Trump campaign to file lawsuit alleging improper votes in Nevada
3
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
4
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
Biden maintains his lead in Nevada; vote counting continues
5
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST