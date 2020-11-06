LETTER: Donald Trump and the Electoral College

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

All Americans must remember that in the 2016 election Hillary Clinton received more votes than Donald Trump and that in 2020 Joe Biden also received more votes than Mr. Trump. The reason that Mr. Trump became president in 2016 was the Electoral College, and no other nation on the planet has a system similar to the Electoral College.

Mr. Trump did not receive a mandate from the American people. No one can dispute the fact that Mr. Trump has been the most divisive president who ever held that office. We are now so divided that our government cannot and will not function in the future.