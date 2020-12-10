53°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump continues to break the law

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
December 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Recently, Donald Trump called the governor of Georgia, asking him to change the Georgia election results to give Mr. Trump the election. It is apparent the Mr. Trump either does not know or does not care that he just committed both a state and federal crime. In essence, he openly committed the same crime that Sen. Lindsey Graham allegedly, and more surreptitiously, committed in Georgia. This becomes another crime for which Mr. Trump should be indicted the moment he leaves office.

