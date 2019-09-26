LETTER: Donald Trump flouts the rule of law

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to stories on the Ukraine whistleblower: Here we go again with President Donald Trump, except it might not just be obstructing justice, but treason. Just like in 2016, this president is going to or accepting foreign sources to get dirt on his opponent. The pattern is clear.

I don’t care who gets elected or what judges are placed in the courts. I care about the rule of law and the Constitution.

We are in trouble as long as this president says he can do anything he wants and deflects accusations, the Republicans remain silent and the Democrats argue within their party and do nothing to protect the Constitution and law and order.