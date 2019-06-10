LETTER: Donald Trump in jail?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has now proclaimed that she ultimately wants to see President Donald Trump in jail. This goes along with the latest Democrat game plan of criminally prosecuting a president who loses his immunity after he leaves office.

Democrats might want to think twice about this reasoning. With the inspector general report about to be released, the investigation being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham, Attorney General William Barr’s vow to get to the bottom of the origination of the Russia “collusion” narrative, etc., I suspect that a very recent ex-president and his cohorts could find themselves subject to that same limelight.

As mom used to say, “Be careful what you ask for. You may just get it.”