LETTER: Donald Trump isn’t above the law

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In his Jan. 26 column, Victor Joecks wrote, “There’s the possibility the Biden administration will convict Trump.” Can he please tell me exactly how any presidential administration can convict someone in a criminal case? And can he please reconcile the statement that presidential administrations can convict with the next sentence in his column: “If Trump’s case in Washington, D.C., goes to trial, he’s all but certain to lose because liberals will dominate the jury pool.”

Who’s adjudicating Mr. Trump’s trials? The Biden administration or juries?

Maybe Mr. Joecks is just repeating Mr. Trump’s claim that Joe Biden is responsible for his “dalliances with the judicial system,” as you characterized them in your Jan. 24 editorial.