Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump isn’t above the law

John Robison Las Vegas
February 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In his Jan. 26 column, Victor Joecks wrote, “There’s the possibility the Biden administration will convict Trump.” Can he please tell me exactly how any presidential administration can convict someone in a criminal case? And can he please reconcile the statement that presidential administrations can convict with the next sentence in his column: “If Trump’s case in Washington, D.C., goes to trial, he’s all but certain to lose because liberals will dominate the jury pool.”

Who’s adjudicating Mr. Trump’s trials? The Biden administration or juries?

Maybe Mr. Joecks is just repeating Mr. Trump’s claim that Joe Biden is responsible for his “dalliances with the judicial system,” as you characterized them in your Jan. 24 editorial.

LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
LETTER: School trustees and Jesus Jara
Jason Washburn Las Vegas

The school board has no agenda to improve our under-performing schools, but it has a great plan to waste tax money.

LETTER: Another scam in Clark County probate court
Poppy Helgren Henderson

This appears to be another way to transfer the wealth of the older generation into the pockets of other people, rather that the rightful heirs. Just another scam.

"Tick" Segerblom. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Segerblom, other commissioners take F1 freebies
Mary Ann Toth Las Vegas

I have always loved Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. He usually hits the mark 100 percent. However, he and the four other commissioners were wrong about accepting “educational” tickets to the Formula 1 event.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Traffic cameras for Las Vegas?
Mark Lichtenfeld Las Vegas

Let this former Chicagoan and former suburban traffic commission vice chairman warn valley residents to be careful what you are asking for.

Kamala Harris (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Don't worry, Kamala is up to the task
Elfriede Lesnick Terry Cloud Mesquite

She has the experience and shares Joe Biden’s position on the issues that concern the American people.

A woman stops to pet a dog wearing sunglass as panhandlers and performers occupy spots along th ...
LETTER: Crime and punishment
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Loitering on a pedestrian bridge or a deadly DUI, which is worse?

