53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump leads Biden in some polls?

Eugene Asken Las Vegas
November 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The latest polls showing Donald Trump with a commanding lead in swing states (Tuesday Review-Journal) gives me cause to reflect upon the collective sanity of the public mind. I’m beginning to believe that if the mafia boss, Al Capone, were running for president today, he would win the popular vote.

If ethical character and integrity are important for those holding the highest office of the land, Mr. Trump fails on all counts. He has shown himself as a serial liar and fraudster when it comes to his wealth, business practices and patriotism. Then there is the womanizing, egotism, vindictiveness and whatever other absurdity he could muster in the name of anarchistic power.

There is also the spectrum of inciting an insurrection. The “stolen election” fiasco put forth by Mr. Trump and his cohorts nearly put American democracy at jeopardy.

No doubt, fervent Trump believers can cast similar dispersions about President Joe Biden. I am not so naive to discount Mr. Biden’s imperfections. But I do find in Mr. Biden a sense of fairness, compassion and normalcy in service to country and humanity that is totally lacking in Mr. Trump’s character and personality. I would also remind the Republicans that Mr. Trump is not the only nominee on the primary ballot.

Voters should think carefully: Is Mr. Trump the right candidate for the White House or the Big House?’

MOST READ
1
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
After losing nearly $100M, will the Sphere raise ticket prices?
2
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
‘100 cancellations a night’: F1 congestion throttles Vegas restaurants
3
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
Baccarat dealer arrested, accused of cheating with players at Summerlin casino
4
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure
5
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Wynn properties adjust free parking policy for locals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Donald Trump’s bluster
Steve Danning Las Vegas

New York trial reveals the former president’s exaggerations.

CARTOON: Poor judgment
By / RJ

House censures Representative Tlaib for her use of a slogan employed by those who seek the elimination of Israel.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: States try to keep Donald Trump off the ballot
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

The efforts by the states of Colorado and Minnesota to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential ballot are nothing more than blatant, pure, unadulterated election interference.

More stories
EDITORIAL: Growth in home schooling leaves the left fluxed
EDITORIAL: Growth in home schooling leaves the left fluxed
Korean War vet surprised with Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets
Korean War vet surprised with Las Vegas Grand Prix tickets
Antonio Pierce rewards practice squad players with spot on sideline
Antonio Pierce rewards practice squad players with spot on sideline
NBA G League Ignite not ‘bluffing’ on in-game entertainment
NBA G League Ignite not ‘bluffing’ on in-game entertainment
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Aidan O’Connell, offense
Raiders mailbag: Questions about Aidan O’Connell, offense
UNLV legend to be celebrated Saturday as Rebels seek 1st win
UNLV legend to be celebrated Saturday as Rebels seek 1st win