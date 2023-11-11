LETTER: Donald Trump leads Biden in some polls?

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

The latest polls showing Donald Trump with a commanding lead in swing states (Tuesday Review-Journal) gives me cause to reflect upon the collective sanity of the public mind. I’m beginning to believe that if the mafia boss, Al Capone, were running for president today, he would win the popular vote.

If ethical character and integrity are important for those holding the highest office of the land, Mr. Trump fails on all counts. He has shown himself as a serial liar and fraudster when it comes to his wealth, business practices and patriotism. Then there is the womanizing, egotism, vindictiveness and whatever other absurdity he could muster in the name of anarchistic power.

There is also the spectrum of inciting an insurrection. The “stolen election” fiasco put forth by Mr. Trump and his cohorts nearly put American democracy at jeopardy.

No doubt, fervent Trump believers can cast similar dispersions about President Joe Biden. I am not so naive to discount Mr. Biden’s imperfections. But I do find in Mr. Biden a sense of fairness, compassion and normalcy in service to country and humanity that is totally lacking in Mr. Trump’s character and personality. I would also remind the Republicans that Mr. Trump is not the only nominee on the primary ballot.

Voters should think carefully: Is Mr. Trump the right candidate for the White House or the Big House?’