Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump made his own bed

Michael Chapman Las Vegas
January 6, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex P ...
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex Park, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

In his Thursday column, Rich Lowry wrote: “It’s hard to imagine what’s more extreme than one side in our politics indicting its leading opponent, creating the real prospect of jailing him in the months prior to an election and excluding from the ballot in select states.”

We don’t need to imagine anything more extreme. It already happened when Donald Trump, as a sitting American president, tried to overthrow the U.S. government by nullifying votes for Joe Biden and stealing a second term for himself.

Mr. Lowry apparently thinks that Mr. Trump should be shielded from the 14th Amendment and from criminal prosecution for his insurrection because he is running for re-election now. No. It is our obligation as Americans to enforce the law with the same vigor as we would if Mr. Trump were not running for re-election. Mr. Trump created this mess. No one should expect that society would do nothing as a consequence.

THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Here’s what this country doesn’t need
Roger Marvin Las Vegas

In January 2021 the cost of natural gas, based upon my Southwest Gas bill, was 27.7 cents per therm. Now, in January 2024, the cost is $ 1.465 dollars per therm. … It certainly shows that Bidenomics is not working for the common man.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s not just inflation
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

So now when a 20-ounce loaf of bread shrinks to 16 ounces and the price remains the same, there is 0 percent increase in the cost-of-living statistics even though your bread just went up 20 percent per slice.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: College football has become a mess
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

A once-great sport ruined by money. How did we ever let the NFL’s money makes a mess of everything that was once good for America?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Gas bill goes up while usage drops.
Evelyn Martin North Las Vegas

If our Southwest Gas bill keeps going up like this, there will be a lot of people unable to afford to heat their homes.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Unlocking the concept of Bidenomics
Stuart Lipoff Las Vegas

I was lost in the details, but I now understand Bidenomics: President Joe Biden takes money from people who work and gives it to people who do not work.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Inflation and the reality of shopping
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

We are being told that “inflation is easing.” One has to only look at the most basic food item to know we are being lied to.

