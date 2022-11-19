49°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump, MAGA, Republicans and a rebrand

John Fields Henderson
November 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking before signing the Education Federalism Executive ...
President Donald Trump pauses while speaking before signing the Education Federalism Executive Order, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Although Donald Trump coined the term “MAGA,” I believe for many of us it means policies that can be summed up as America first. The policies include: a strong country, economically and militarily; a sane energy policy; noninflationary economic policy; secure borders; and fighting crime.

Although many people who support these policies remain Trump supporters, I think the term “MAGA” cannot be separated from Mr. Trump — and, to many, has become toxic. Aside from opinions about Mr. Trump, I think it is best to separate policies from any one person.

Therefore, I humbly suggest that Republicans who support these policies refer to themselves as America First Republicans.

