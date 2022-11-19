LETTER: Donald Trump, MAGA, Republicans and a rebrand
The person is overwhelming the politics.
Although Donald Trump coined the term “MAGA,” I believe for many of us it means policies that can be summed up as America first. The policies include: a strong country, economically and militarily; a sane energy policy; noninflationary economic policy; secure borders; and fighting crime.
Although many people who support these policies remain Trump supporters, I think the term “MAGA” cannot be separated from Mr. Trump — and, to many, has become toxic. Aside from opinions about Mr. Trump, I think it is best to separate policies from any one person.
Therefore, I humbly suggest that Republicans who support these policies refer to themselves as America First Republicans.