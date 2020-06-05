LETTER: Donald Trump not wrong about mail-in voting

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

In response to Kenneth Kolman’s Saturday letter to the editor, in which he says President Donald Trump should “get his facts straight” and ”engage his brain” before spouting off in a public forum about mail-ballot voter fraud:

According to a May 28 commentary in The Washington Post, “Trumps’ concern about mail-in ballots is completely legitimate” In that piece, Marc Thiessen quotes The New York Times from 2012 saying ”there is bipartisan consensus that voting by mail … is more easily abused than other forms“ and that “votes cast by mail are less likely to be counted, more likely to be compromised and more likely to be contested then those cast in the voting booth.”