LETTER: Donald Trump remains largely unpopular

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I read where President Donald “Trump’s approval rating is on pace to be the lowest ever among independents, Gallup poll shows … Trump’s numbers … have improved over the past year — his 38 percent approval rating among non-affiliated respondents is higher than his 35 percent average rating to date, but they’re still historically low. In the post-World War II era, every other president has reached the 40 percent threshold among independents, with the lowest mark going to Jimmy Carter’s 42 percent.”

Congratulations, Mr. Trump!