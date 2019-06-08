LETTER: Donald Trump simply negotiating with Mexico on trade

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I’m surprised at Wednesday’s Review-Journal editorial and it’s hand wringing about trade. Professional sales people have a saying: ABC — or always be closing. We hired a professional negotiator to be our president, and his mantra is clearly “always be negotiating.”

I think he’s done pretty well. In North Korea, we have reduced our military presence in exercises with South Korea. That’s helped bring reduced atomic testing by the North while waiving none of our economic sanctions. Good progress.

Mexico could help us stem the tide of illegal immigrants if it wanted to. President Donald Trump is giving the country an incentive to help. Mexico has always undercut our labor costs. Are we so spoiled by cheap goods that we can’t bear a little pain? And isn’t it worth a little pain to get Mexico to cooperate on illegal immigration?