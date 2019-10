President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

How can we not listen to a leader who states that he is an “extremely stable genius” (May 24 Review-Journal) and makes decisions thanks to his “great and unmatched wisdom” (Oct. 8 Review-Journal)?

Listen we must, but it is just as or more important that we think for ourselves and make decisions accordingly.

Our future as a democracy depends on all of us.