LETTER: Donald Trump’s comments highlight his desire to divide Americans by race

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I quote from the Monday Review-Journal: “President Donald Trump said Sunday that four Democratic congresswoman of color should go back to the ‘broken and crime infested’ countries they came from. All of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.” And the fourth congresswomen came to the United States at the age of 12.

The statement made by Mr. Trump shows his stupidity and his desire to divide America by race — the white race against all others.

No matter what you think of socialism or any Democratic presidential candidate, Mr. Trump’s failure to check the factual basis of many statements he has made, and his desire to divide America by race, should cause every intelligent person to vote against him in the next election. Mr. Trump is destroying everything that made America great.