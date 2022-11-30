LETTER: Donald Trump’s time has passed

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

All Republicans and independent voters should take seriously the observations and suggestions made by John Plunkett in his recent letter to the Review-Journal. I agree with Mr. Plunkett that “it is time for the upcoming generations to reset the direction of our country.” As he suggests, Gov. Ron DeSantis deserves strong consideration.

I voted for Donald Trump to be president. He did an excellent job making America like America should be. However, his type of leadership is not now called for. Gov. DeSantis will restore energy independence, protect our porous borders, eliminate needless government regulations, support our Second Amendment right, sensibly aim toward clean air and restore the economy where things again become affordable to all.

I believe Mr. Trump’s actions are sometimes questionable. Putting aside his ego, he does things that make no sense. For example, at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump had hosted Ye, formerly known as Kane West, at his private club last week. White nationalist Nick Fuentes — a political commentator who has a history of racist comments and denying the Holocaust — was also in attendance. Ye is also known for his anti-Semitic rants.

Republicans, independents, and disgruntled Democrats are more likely to vote for a candidate such as Gov. DeSantis than for Mr. Trump in the 2024 primaries.