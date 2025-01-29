LETTER: Don’t attack California

I read your recent letter to the editor about tough love to California. We moved to Henderson 12 years ago to escape the fires and earthquakes. We moved to Altadena two years ago because of Henderson’s poor medical care. I nearly died twice in the emergency rooms of our local hospital, so we moved back to California for excellent medical care.

Every area of the country has some problem. As citizens of this great country, we should help everyone. I wish you all could see and smell the destruction of homes of rich and poor people and maybe you could soften your heart.