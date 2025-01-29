42°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t attack California

Police pass a commercial building destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neig ...
Police pass a commercial building destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
LETTER: Too many boulders in local park landscaping
Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally. REUTERS/Mike Segar
LETTER: Stupid is no longer in the White House
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with the US Capitol police during a riot at the ...
LETTER: Trump’s Jan. 6 pardons sickening
Migrants, many from Haiti, wade across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Fernando L ...
LETTER: What about the countries sending us immigrants?
Nancy R. Hugus Altadena, California
January 28, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I read your recent letter to the editor about tough love to California. We moved to Henderson 12 years ago to escape the fires and earthquakes. We moved to Altadena two years ago because of Henderson’s poor medical care. I nearly died twice in the emergency rooms of our local hospital, so we moved back to California for excellent medical care.

Every area of the country has some problem. As citizens of this great country, we should help everyone. I wish you all could see and smell the destruction of homes of rich and poor people and maybe you could soften your heart.

Bret West Henderson

I watched the invasion of our Capitol and was sickened — but not nearly as sickened as I was seeing these people pardoned and their sentences commuted.

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Fresh water down the drain
Paul Sterle Henderson

Due to changes in our climate, and the extensive population growth along the Colorado River system, our water supply is at risk.

(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File)
LETTER: A dangerous new era
Ron Sadler Las Vegas

LA fires show the planet is at risk if we don’t abandon fossil fuels.

