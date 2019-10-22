LETTER: Don’t believe Democrat promises on health care

Sen. Elizabeth Warren refused on at least five occasions at last week’s Democratic presidential debate to explain how much “Medicare for All” would cost and how it would be paid for. Sen. Bernie Sanders said, “At the end of the day, the overwhelming majority of people will save money on their health care bills. But I do think it is appropriate to acknowledge that taxes will go up.”

Think about that. We will tax you more, but the tax increase will be offset with lower medical costs.

So medical costs will go down? How? And care will improve? Again, how? So the same government that has seen 12 consecutive years of losses at the U.S. Postal Service — the same government that runs Amtrak, which is continually losing money — is going to lower the cost of health care and make it better simply by passing a bill in Washington? Does that make sense?

Show me one government program that has lowered costs and improved service. Are American voters that naïve to believe this and trust the Democrats to do this?

Hold on to your wallets and stay healthy, America.